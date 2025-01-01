Watch Now
Trinity Health no longer included in Humana's network

(WXYZ) — Effective today, Trinity Health will not be included in Humana's network.

This affects patients who are covered by 'Humana Medicare Advantage'.

Trinity Health says they failed to reach a fair agreement to cover the cost of care.

Patients who are pregnant or receiving ongoing treatment should call Humana because they may be able to continue in-network care.

Trinity Health says its patients should go to TrinityHealthMichigan.org/Humana for updates on negotiations with Humana.

You can also call (734) 325-9555 for more information.

Meantime, Trinity says it has reached an agreement with Aetna to keep its facilities in the network.

