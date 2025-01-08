Trinity Health Oakland rolling out $48 million expansion to emergency department

PONTIAC, Mich. (WXYZ) — A $48 million expansion is coming to the emergency department of Trinity Health Oakland's campus on Woodward, the health care company announced this week.

Construction for the new Emergency Department started in June of last year. The department will remain fully operational, 24/7 until the new space is expected to be completed in 2027.

The upgrades included in this development includes.



The Emergency will more than double in size, with the goal being for the department to expand the currently 19,000 square foot space to 50,000 square feet,.

Larger patient care rooms

A dedicated behavioral health unit

More space for pediatric-focused care to help families.

A new ambulance entranced designed to make emergencies more efficient for EMS workers and improve turnaround time.

Additional trauma bays

“All of our doctors, nurses, and support staff are really excited, because we know the value of improved patient flows and facility upgrades, and how they can make a significant impact on the patient experience,” said Rahul Mehta, M.D., chair of Emergency Medicine at Trinity Health Oakland. “As the demand for advanced medical services continues to grow, new and improved facilities will enable us to meet that demand with greater efficiency and precision. The upgraded facilities will allow us to deliver the highest standard of care, ensuring each and every patient receives the swift, expert treatment they deserve in a state-of-the-art environment."

A spokesperson for Trinity health said that this expansion has been made possible with donations from community donors, with donors covering almost half the cost of this project. If you are interested in donating, you can find more information at this link or contact Director of Major Gifts and Corporate Philanthropy Craig Peiser at craig.peiser@trinity-health.org