Brighton High School students raise record-breaking $85K for Trinity Health cancer care

BRIGHTON, Mich. (WXYZ) — Students from Brighton High School have raised $85,000 to donate to help cancer patients at Trinity Health.

A spokesperson for the hospital group says that that dollar amount is the highest since the high school started the year-round Pink Week fundraiser 13 years ago.

Earlier this month, Students presented Trinity Health Michigan leadership with the donation that will benefit cancer patients and services at the Warren R. and Lauraine A. Hoensheid Cancer Center, located inside Trinity Health Medical Center in Brighton.

Trinity Health says this money will go towards helping cancer patients access support services, transportation, education and other services not covered by insurance.

“It is really amazing what the students and community do for our patients,” said Katie Beekman, MD, medical director of oncology at Trinity Health Michigan. “The dedication and generosity from the community around this cause continues to grow and amaze us every year. We are so fortunate to have this kind of support behind our work. It makes a tremendous difference to our patients.”

You can contribute to Trinity Health's Cancer Care Patient Support Fund at this link.