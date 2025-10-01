Trinity Health teaming up with Livonia Police to raise Breast Cancer Awareness at fall event

LIVONIA, Mich. (WXYZ) — Breast Cancer Awareness Month kicks off today, and Trinity Health is teaming up with the Livonia Police Department to raise awareness at an event later this month.

Trinity Health and the police deparment, along with the Faith & Blue organization, are collaborating for a family-friendly event next week.

The event will include the reveal of the iconic Livonia PD pink care car, along with



Free colorectal fit kits

A breast health Q&A with the Trinity Health team

Free food

Bounce houses

Pumpkin painting

Facepainting

The event is set to take place on Saturday, Oct. 11, from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. at Nehasil Park, located at 33223 Five Mile Road in Livonia.

As part of the Awareness Month, Trinity Health Breast Imaging and Huron Valley are offering low-cost 3D screening mammograms on Friday, Oct. 17, at locations in Livonia, Brighton, Canton, Chelsea, Plymouth and Ypsilanti. You can get a mammogram for just $50, and you'll be able to pay with cash, a check or a credit card.

To register for that low-cost mammogram, you can call (855)559-7179. You can also learn more about the warning signs of breast cancer and treatment options at this link.