Tropical Depression Beryl brings flood threat to Detroit; here's what to know

Heavy rain is expected Tuesday night and Wednesday morning as the leftovers of Tropical Depression Beryl reach metro Detroit.

Flooding is possible since tropical rain can be persistent and heavy over a large area. The higher amounts are expected west of Detroit since drier air will be present on the east side around the city.

Michigan occasionally gets hit by these decaying tropical systems as they make their way across the country. Since 1892, we've experienced 26 tropical systems and each of them have brought heavy rain to Michigan.

Great Lakes Water Authority Chief Operating Officer of Wastewater Operating Services Navid Mehram released this statement preparing people for possible flooding.

"GLWA wants to alert the community, especially those in low lying areas and those who have previously experienced flooding, that the U.S. National Weather Service is predicting severe storms with possible local heavy rainfall starting this afternoon and continuing into Wednesday morning. Total rainfall is predicted to be 1.0 – 3.0 inches across the region, while localized heavy rainfalls can exceed 4.0 inches.

The regional system is working as designed and is in dry condition. However, the predicted rainfall may exceed the regional system’s capacity and lead to flooding. GLWA is prepared to operate the system as designed in the face of the anticipated severe storm.

GLWA is asking residents in low-lying areas that are prone to flooding during heavy rainfall to remain vigilant and out of an abundance of caution, to remove items of value from their basements. It is also helpful if residents do not run their washing machines and dishwashers during heavy rain events."

