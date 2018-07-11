Troy father makes difficult decision to send 3 children to live with deported wife

TROY, Mich. (WXYZ) - "Ok, we've got to start walking away," said Pjetro Govjcevic as he guided his children through Detroit Metro Airport.

And then you see the pain as the Govjcevic family was pulling apart at the security line.

"I'm heartbroken," he said. "Devastated, I mean I'm losing my family. I mean, I don't know how else to word it."

It's one of the hardest decisions Govjcevic has had to make, to separate from his three young children and sen them away from the only home they've ever known to a world far away so they can be with their mother who was deported to Albania in April.

"I could never be a mother," Govjcevic said. "I can't work, provide for them and raise them properly. I can raise them, but there is nothing like a mother. We have to make sacrifices."

Cile Precetaj, the children's mother, has no criminal record. She came to America 18 years ago seeking asylum, freedom she claimed, from a life of death threats and threats of forcing her into prostitution.

That request was ultimately denied, and jail would follow, and then deportation. Fifteen-year-old Michael last saw his mother when she dropped him off at school and kissed him on the cheek.

"What they did to our family is so messed up and so wrong," Michael said. "I want somebody to stop this from happening. I want ICE to stop pushing around innocent immigrants because that's bullying."