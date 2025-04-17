Troy has Michigan's largest unpaid fire department, protects a city of 80,000 residents

TROY, Mich. (WXYZ) — Troy's fire department, the largest volunteer firefighting force in Michigan, is actively recruiting new members to join their ranks.

Right now, there are about 135 volunteers who protect the community.

Paul Chambers exemplifies the dual life these firefighters lead. By day, he's the co-founder of SubSummit and Element5 Digital, companies that help businesses build better subscription models.

But when his pager activates, everything changes.

"It can go from sitting in a meeting to putting out a fire in someone's basement within two minutes," Chambers said. "I can go from a dead sleep to a door step in five minutes or less."

Troy Fire Chief Peter Hullinger explained that the department has operated on a volunteer basis since its founding in 1940, predating the city's incorporation.

"So the fire department is actually older than the city itself," Hullinger said.

Unlike career firefighters who work full time at stations, Troy firefighters carry pagers and keep their gear ready, while maintaining their regular jobs and lives.

"In our department, there's no compensation for their time. They don't use time sheets, they don't log in, they don't log out," Hullinger said.

The chief noted that volunteers become eligible for compensation after a decade of service, potentially receiving over $70,000. However, financial incentives aren't what drive most to serve.

"That has never been a big motivating factor for me," Chambers said. "You know, learning a new skill set, being able to support your community and help others, those are always the driving factors for me," Chambers said.

Response times for the volunteer department "do trend a little higher than if they were firefighters sitting in the station and responding to a call," according to Hullinger.

Community members like Troy resident Bob Micus appreciate the department's service despite this difference.

"I think they do a wonderful job. They're on time when you have an emergency, and they're there when you need them," Micus said.

The department currently operates six stations throughout Troy and is looking to expand its team by 20 to 25 additional volunteer firefighters.

Recruitment efforts focus on website outreach and word-of-mouth referrals.

Hullinger himself joined through a personal recommendation, eventually rising to become chief.

"It truly is a true way to be part of your community," he said.

Jolie Sherman The Troy Fire Department is looking for new volunteers to join their firefighting force.

For Chambers, who responds to approximately 150 calls annually and is approaching his 10-year anniversary with the department, the work aligns with his entrepreneurial mindset.

"I always enjoy being an entrepreneur, rapid problem solving and working to try and figure things out, and so firefighting feeds just that," Chambers said.

