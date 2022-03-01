Troy man allegedly kills young daughter, shoots wife before committing suicide

(WXYZ) — Troy police say a young girl is dead and another woman was shot at a condo complex on Tuesday morning.

Police were called to the condo complex on Brentwood Dr. around 11:12 a.m. A 39-year-old woman said she had been shot by her husband and then fled to a neighbor's condo while her husband left.

Officers arrived and were able to get to the woman and take her to the hospital. At the condo, they found a young girl shot and killed in an upstairs bedroom. She is believed to be her daughter.

While at the scene, officers were able to make contact with the suspected shooter, the husband, and located his vehicle parked at the clubhouse of the condo. As they approached him, he committed suicide.

Police say it appears to be a domestic incident and there is no danger to the community.