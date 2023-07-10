Troy man facing charges over alleged plan to kill family members

(WXYZ) — Troy police say a 48-year-old man is facing charges for allegedly planning to kill family members over an inheritance.

Police say Max Garza had conversations discussing his plans to solicit or commit murder, reportedly detailing the cost, alibi and a backup plan if he couldn’t find someone to hire.

Garza, police said, was also reportedly trying to secure a firearm to kill the family members if he was unable to find someone to do it.

Police say they were notified by a witness earlier this month and recordings were obtained by investigators.

Garza was allegedly hoping to gain a large inheritance and was upset with the family members he was reportedly targeting, police say.

On Monday, an attorney representing the family in this case sent out a statement saying they wish to extend gratitude to the witness and the Troy Police Department for helping to prevent this tragedy.

Family attorney Andrew Mayoras of Barron, Rosenberg, Mayoras & Mayoras, P.C. in Troy said in a statement, “Not only did the police officers treat the situation seriously, they proceeded quickly, professionally, yet carefully, to make sure that the family members were safe.”

Mayoras added in a statement, “The family is still devastated and shocked by the recent events, which they just learned about a few days ago. The family is trying to come to terms with what happened and move forward. They ask for privacy during this difficult time.”

Police took Garza into custody on July 3. He was arraigned on five counts of solicitation to commit murder at the 52-4 District Court. His bond was set at $1,000,000.

