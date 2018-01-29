Troy police launch security program for houses of worship

TROY, Mich. (WXYZ) - Police in Troy are launching a new initiative to develop safety and security procedures for houses of worship in their community.

The program, called "Fortify," aims to bring law enforcement and faith leaders together to discuss best practices, common threats and scenario training, according to a press release.

"We recognize the important role places of worship play in the community,” said Chief Gary Mayer. “Our aim is to be a partner and resource for our places of worship to help them strengthen their ability to protect themselves through training and site target hardening."

"Fortify" was launched in collaboration with the Roseville security company Forever Vigilant, LLC.

The program will provide site security consultations, safety presentations and networking meetings, the press release added.

Training events will be held on April 5 from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. and April 19 from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. at the Troy Police and Fire Training Center on John R. Road. Advance registration is required.

For more information about the "Fortify" program, click here.