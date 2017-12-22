Troy police rally around one of their own battling cancer this holiday season

(WXYZ) - The Troy Police Department is rallying around one of their own who is battling cancer this holiday season.

Police posted the details on social media.

They say Steve Vaillancourt, a police service aide and volunteer firefighter, was recently out of work for back surgery when his doctors discovered that he had advanced kidney and lung cancer.

The department asked the community for thoughts and prayers, and financial support if you're able.

Vaillancourt is married and has five adult children, according to a GoFundMe set up to help with medical bills.