Troy police seeking white SUV in connection to Ruth's Chris shooting

TROY, Mich. (WXYZ) — The Troy Police Department has released surveillance photos following Monday’s non-fatal shooting outside of Ruth's Chris Steak House in Troy.

Related: Woman shot outside Ruth’s Chris Steak House in Troy; suspect still on the loose after pursuit

A white Dodge Durango was identified and police say it was the vehicle the suspect was driving at the time of the shooting.

Police say the SUV was last seen in Hazel Park before officers lost track of it.

If you see the Dodge Durango or know where it may be located, please call Troy police at 248-524-3477.

