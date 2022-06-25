Watch Now
Trudeau: US abortion ruling could mean loss of other rights

Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau arrives for the Leaders' Retreat on the sidelines of the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting at Intare Conference Arena in Kigali, Rwanda, Saturday, June 25, 2022. (Dan Kitwood/Pool Photo via AP)
Posted at 3:47 PM, Jun 25, 2022
TORONTO (AP) — Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says the U.S. Supreme Court's decision to overturn a woman's constitutional right to an abortion is a worrying setback that could lead to the removal of other rights Americans have.

Trudeau calls the court's decision "horrific" and voiced the concern that LGBTQ advocates fear, that the ruling could someday allow a rollback of legal protections for gay relationships, including the right for same-sex couples to marry.

He says it is a reminder that he has to stand up for the rights of all.

