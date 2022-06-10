Trudy Haynes, first African American TV weathercaster in the U.S. at WXYZ, dies at age 95

(WXYZ) — Trudy Haynes, who was the first African American weathercaster in the United States when she worked at WXYZ-TV in 1963, has died, according to CBS3 in Philadelphia.

Haynes, who broke barriers in the TV news industry during and after her time at WXYZ, was 95 years old.

After spending two years at Channel 7, Haynes went to work at CBS3 in Philadelphia where she became the first Black TV reporter in Philadelphia. She worked at the station for more than three decades and retired in 1999.

In an interview last year with CBS3, Haynes said getting into the TV business was an accident.

“It was scarce, I was scarce. I was scarce at that time,” Haynes said, according to CBS3. “It was challenging, but it was a pleasant challenge.”