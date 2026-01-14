Trump appears to raise middle finger at Ford worker during exchange at Dearborn plant

DETROIT (WXYZ) — During President Donald Trump's visit at the Ford plant in Dearborn on Tuesday, cellphone video posted on TMZ shows a fiery exchange between the president and a worker there.

That worker accused Trump of being a "pedophile protector.”

In response, the president was seen on camera mouthing an expletive at the Ford employee and raising his middle finger.

The United Auto Workers union confirmed the employee has been suspended.

7 News Detroit reached out to Ford for a comment. In a statement, they said:

“We had a great event today and we’re proud of how our employees represented ford. We’ve seen the clip you’re referring to. One of our core values is respect and we don’t condone anyone saying anything inappropriate like that within our facilities. When that happens, we have a process to deal with it but we don’t get into specific personnel matters.”

Watch coverage of Trump's visit below:

President Donald Trump speaks in Detroit on a variety of topics

The White House issued a statement to CNN defending the president's response saying:

"A lunatic was wildly screaming expletives in a complete fit of rage, and the President gave an appropriate and unambigous response."

We’re working to learn more about the incident.