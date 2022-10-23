Watch Now
Trump company set for criminal trial in off-books pay scheme

Ted Shaffrey/AP
Trump Tower is visible in New York City on Feb. 20, 2022. More than three years after Manhattan prosecutors started investigating Donald Trump — after going to the Supreme Court twice to gain access to his tax records — the only criminal trial to arise from their efforts is about to begin. The Trump Organization, the holding company for Trump’s buildings, golf courses and other assets, is accused of helping some top executives avoid income taxes on compensation they got in addition to their salaries, like rent-free apartments and luxury cars. (AP Photo/Ted Shaffrey, file)
Posted at 9:37 AM, Oct 23, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-23 10:35:28-04

NEW YORK (AP) — Former President Donald Trump's company is set to face trial on charges that it helped some of its executives cheat on their taxes.

Jury selection is scheduled to begin Monday in New York City.

The Trump Organization is accused of helping some top executives avoid income taxes on compensation they got in addition to their salaries, like rent-free apartments and luxury cars.

Trump signed some of the checks at the center of the case but is not charged with anything. He isn't expected to testify or attend the trial.

The Trump Organization says it did nothing wrong.

