Trump criminal probes will proceed -- even as he's candidate

WASHINGTON (AP) — Donald Trump has officially declared himself a candidate for president, but that won't shield him from the same criminal investigations that confront him as an ordinary citizen.

The Justice Department is pushing ahead with its probes.

And with the midterm elections now mostly complete and the 2024 presidential campaign yet to begin in earnest, federal prosecutors have plenty of time to continue their work, even as Trump hits the campaign trail.

He is entering the race amid investigations related to his efforts to undo the 2020 election results and into the hoarding of top-secret government documents at his Florida estate — plus a separate state probe in Georgia.