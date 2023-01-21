Trump endorses Matt DePerno for MI GOP chair

(WXMI) — Former President Donald Trump has endorsed Matthew DePerno for Michigan Republican Party chairman.
“He is the only candidate running who can get the job done!” Trump writes. “He’s a smart lawyer who knows how to win.”
🚨🚨BREAKING NEWS🚨🚨
President Donald Trump endorsed Matt DePerno for @MIGOP chair. @deperno4mi @Grassroots_Army pic.twitter.com/xdKDM9UoUX
— Matthew S. DePerno, Esq. (@mdeperno) January 21, 2023
DePerno lost his bid to unseat Dana Nessel in the race for attorney general during the 2022 midterm election.