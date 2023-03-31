Watch Now
News

Actions

Trump to be arraigned Tuesday to face New York indictment

Former President Donald Trump
Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Gerald Herbert/AP
FILE - President Donald Trump walks to board Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House on Jan. 12, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert, File )
Former President Donald Trump
Posted at 12:09 PM, Mar 31, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-31 12:09:45-04

NEW YORK (AP) — Former President Donald Trump is scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday after his indictment in New York City.

Court officials confirmed the arrangement Friday.

Trump's surrender will usher in the unprecedented scenario of a former U.S. commander-in-chief being arrested and arraigned.

Trump's indictment was announced Thursday.

It came after a grand jury probe into hush money paid during the 2016 presidential campaign to squelch allegations of an extramarital sexual encounter.

The indictment itself has remained sealed, for now.

The Republican former president denies any wrongdoing and is denouncing the investigation as a "political persecution" by a Democratic district attorney.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Latest news, weather and traffic to start your day!