Trump to be arraigned Tuesday to face New York indictment

NEW YORK (AP) — Former President Donald Trump is scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday after his indictment in New York City.

Court officials confirmed the arrangement Friday.

Trump's surrender will usher in the unprecedented scenario of a former U.S. commander-in-chief being arrested and arraigned.

Trump's indictment was announced Thursday.

It came after a grand jury probe into hush money paid during the 2016 presidential campaign to squelch allegations of an extramarital sexual encounter.

The indictment itself has remained sealed, for now.

The Republican former president denies any wrongdoing and is denouncing the investigation as a "political persecution" by a Democratic district attorney.