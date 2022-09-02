Trump White House lawyer arrives for Jan. 6 grand jury

WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House counsel under then-President Donald Trump has arrived for his appearance before a federal grand jury investigating efforts to undo the 2020 presidential election.

Pat Cipollone was the top White House lawyer at the end of the Trump administration as Trump and outside allies pressed for ways to overturn the Republican's loss to Democrat Joe Biden, culminating in the deadly Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.

Cipollone vigorously resisted efforts to undo the election.

Cipollone arrived for his grand jury appearance on Friday.

Cipollone and his top deputy, Patrick Philbin, also have cooperated with a separate House investigation into Jan. 6, 2021.