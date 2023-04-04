TSA intercepts five guns in four days at DTW last week

The Transportation Security Administration said they intercepted five guns at Detroit Metropolitan Airport (DTW) in the last four days.

According to TSA, it has been an unusual few days at the airport stopping that many guns in such a short period of time.

On Friday, March 31, they found three guns in less than 90 minutes.

TSA said on average, more than a dozen guns are stopped at airport checkpoints across the country every day.

On Thursday, March 30, a passenger asked a TSA agent before going in a body scanner if he could give her something he forgot and then handed her the firearm.

In the other four incidents, three of which were between 6:20 a.m. and 7:45 a.m. Friday, images of the firearms were discovered on the X-Ray screen during routine carry-on luggage screening.

All of the firearms were loaded, and police responded, confiscated the firearms and cited the travelers.

“Although it’s extremely troubling that so many passengers continue to make this careless, expensive mistake, the general public should feel safer knowing that the TSA officers in Detroit continue to perform their jobs exceptionally well and are stopping these firearms from going past the checkpoint,” said Michigan TSA Acting Federal Security Director Bill Byrne. “When dangerous items such as loaded guns are brought to a security checkpoint, it represents a serious security and safety concern. Remember that a concealed carry permit or enrollment in the TSA PreCheck® program are not exemptions from this policy.”

Including these five, 28 firearms have been detected at DTW checkpoints so far this year. Last year, 100 firearms were detected at DTW security checkpoints, and 94 were stopped in 2021.

According to TSA, the penalty for bringing weapons to the airport increased and can reach as high as $14,950, depending on the circumstances