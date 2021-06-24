TSA issues warning amid rise in unruly passengers

(WXYZ) — The Transportation Security Administration says they are dealing with a rise in unruly passengers as more people resume traveling amid the falling COVID-19 numbers.

In a press release addressing the rising number of unruly passengers, the TSA cites two separate incidents this month, one in Louisville and the other in Denver. In the Louisville incident, a passenger allegedly assaulted two TSA officials while attempting to breach the exit lane. In the Denver incident, a passenger allegedly bit two TSA agents.

The suspect in the Louisville incident is facing criminal charges. The Denver incident is still under investigation. The suspects in both incidents are facing potential civil penalties of up to $13,910 for each violation of TSA security requirements.

In the wake of these incidents, the TSA is reminding passengers that they will not tolerate such behavior and will pursue criminal charges and civil penalties if they occur.

“Passengers do not arrive at an airport or board a plane with the intent of becoming unruly or violent; however, what is an exciting return to travel for some may be a more difficult experience for others, which can lead to unexpected, and unacceptable, behaviors,” said TSA Senior Official Performing the Duties of the Administrator Darby LaJoye in a news release. “We appreciate our continued partnership and coordination with the FAA and stand together in a unified position of zero-tolerance with respect to attacks against our employees.”

The TSA is also reminding travelers that the federal mask mandate remains in place on buses, trains, and other forms of public transportation traveling into, within, or out of the US, as well as in all US transportation hubs, including airports and stations.