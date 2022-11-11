Tudor Dixon fights back after MI GOP memo blames her for Republican losses

(WXYZ) — Michigan GOB Gubernatorial Candidate Tudor Dixon is fighting back after an internal memo from the state's Republican Party blamed losses in the Midterm Election on her performance.

The memo, from MI GOP Chief of Staff Paul Cordes on Thursday, was tweeted out by Dixon. She said the memo was "the perfect example of what's wrong with the Michigan GOP."

"Following the August primary election, Tudor Dixon advanced as the gubernatorial nominee but was relatively unknown with low name ID and was an untested candidate," the memo reads. "Dixon's campaign had no money, no statewide operations, and was attempting to transition from three weeks of working for and receiving an endorsement from Donald Trump, into a general election audience with a more unfavorable opinion of the former President Trump than of Biden."

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer defeated Dixon in the Midterm on Tuesday by more than 450,000 votes, according to unofficial results – with a 54.5% to 43.9% margin.

Not only did Whitmer win, but Democrats also took control of the State House and State Senate for the first time in nearly 40 years.

The memo from the GOP said that Dixon did not have enough money for her campaign compared to Whitmer and "had to start from scratch."

In the memo, Cordes also wrote about abortion driving voters to the polls with Proposal 3, saying that many Republican donors were against supporting candidates and more.

"The hole created by Tudor at the top of the ticket was too much to overcome," the memo reads.

In a tweet thread, Dixon said that the problem with the party is with its leadership.

"Ron Weiser, Meshawn Maddock and Cordes all refuse to take ownership for their failures," she wrote. "It's easy to come out and point fingers now, but the truth is they fought against me every step of the way and put the entire ticket at risk."

Dixon later called for new leadership at the top of the party.