Tuesday at 11: Drones based in Michigan

11:26 PM, Feb 12, 2018

Tuesday at 11: Drones based in Michigan

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

(WXYZ) - Drones to keep you safe. They're protecting America's troops all over the world from right here in Michigan.

We're looking at home the National Guard is using unmanned technology and taking it to a whole new level.

Simon Shaykhet has the special report Tuesday on 7 Action News at 11pm.

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top