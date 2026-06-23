Tuesday is National Detroit-Style Pizza Day: Here are deals

(WXYZ) — National Detroit-Style Pizza Day is on June 23, and that means the country celebrates the delicious square pizza on Tuesday.

The story of the Detroit-style pizza starts on Six Mile Road and Conant Street on Detroit's east side. The building that currently stands there is Buddy's Pizza, but in 1946 it was Buddy's Rendezvous.

To celebrate, Buddy's is offering a variety of promotions, including:



3X loyalty points on any purchase for loyalty members

80th Anniversary Pie — only $19.46

$1 from every pie goes to Detroit PALs

Loyalty members: share an old photo for a chance to win Buddy's swag

Free slice of Tiramisu for anyone born on June 23rd (in-store only)

Former Buddy's employees: 25% off (in-store only)

Dining as a family? 30% off for 3 generations, 40% off for 4 generations (in-store only)

Jet's Pizza is also offering a deal on its 8-corner pizza through June 28. You can get 50% off the pizza with code DSP26.

“Detroit-Style Pizza has always been at the forefront of our brand. It’s what makes Jet’s iconic,” Jet's President and CEO John Jetts said in a statement. “We are so excited to celebrate with our customers and give them a chance to enjoy the crust we’ve all come to love.”