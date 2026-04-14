Tulip Festival kicks off Friday at DeBuck's Family Farm with 1.2 million bulbs planted

The 10-day tulip festival at DeBuck's Family Farm in Belleville will officially kick off this week. It's metro Detroit's largest tulip festival.

According to DeBuck's, the tulip festival begins Friday, April 17 and is projected to run through Sunday, April 26. In all, there were 1.2 million tulip bulbs planted to create the palette of colors and shapes. The farm is located at 550240 Martz Rd. in Belleville.

DeBuck's said tulip season is extremely short, and most tulip blooms only last two or three weeks, and the flowers fade quickly once temperatures consistently rise above 68 degrees.

There is also a you-pick field where people can pick their own bouquet from the farm.

Other attractions include the giant slide and combine slide, wagon rides, bouncy balls, giant cornhole, a bubble station and more.

It will be open Wednesday – Friday from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tickets are available on the DeBuck's website and start at $20.95.

