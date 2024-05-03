Watch Now
Tulip Time 2024: Your ultimate guide to festival events, activities

Posted at 2:09 PM, May 03, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-03 14:09:55-04

HOLLAND, Mich. — It’s time for Tulip Time 2024 — the longest-running tulip festival in the United States — when thousands of people will travel from all over the world to experience and celebrate tulips, Dutch heritage and the city of Holland.

Tulip Time runs Saturday, May 4- Sunday, May 12, with some events starting Thursday, May 2 and Friday, May 3.

As a reminder, the Michigan Department of Transportation has its I-196 Business Loop Rebuilding project in the works, so eastbound lanes will be closed and detoured during the festival.

READ MORE: How to navigate I-196 construction during Tulip Time

Full daily schedule:

Thursday, May 2
Kinder/Middel Dutch Dance6:30 p.m.- 6:45 p.m.Centennial Park
Dutch Dance7 p.m.- 8 p.m.Centennial Park
Friday, May 3
Tulip City Open — Pickleball Tournament12:30 p.m.- 5:30 p.m.MVP Sports
Carnival5 p.m.- 11 p.m.Civic Center Lot
Kinder/Middel Dutch Dance6:30 p.m.- 6:45 p.m.Centennial Park
Dutch Dance7 p.m.- 8 p.m.Centennial Park
Saturday, May 4
Tulip Immersion Garden8 a.m.- 4 p.m.Beechwood Church
Tulip Time Run8 a.m.- 12 p.m.Kollen Park
Tulip City Open — Pickleball Tournament8:30 a.m.- 6 p.m.MVP Sports
Historic Walking Tours8:40 a.m.- 3:40 p.m.Window on the Waterfront
VIP Tour9 a.m.- 4 p.m.Beechwood Church
Tall Ship Dockside Tours10 a.m.- 4 p.m.Boatwerks East Dock
Art in Bloem Fine Art Exhibit10 a.m.- 5 p.m.Civic Center
Tulip Time Quilt Show10 a.m.- 5 p.m.Midtown Center
Artisan Market10 a.m.- 5 p.m.Ottawa County Fairgrounds
Carnival10 a.m.- 11 p.m.Civic Center Lot
Dutch Dance Lessons4 p.m.- 4:30 p.m., 4:30 p.m.- 5 p.m.Centennial Park
Kinder/Middel Dutch Dance6:30 p.m.- 6:45 p.m.Centennial Park
On Golden Pond7 p.m.- 9 p.m.Holland Community Theatre
Dancing Queen: An ABBA Salute (Sold out)7 p.m.- 9 p.m.Civic Center
Dutch Dance7 p.m.- 8 p.m.Centennial Park
Sunday, May 5
Historic Walking Tours8:40 a.m.- 3:40 p.m.Window on the Waterfront
VIP Tour9 a.m.- 4 p.m.Beechwood Church
Tall Ship Dockside Tours10 a.m.- 4 p.m.Boatwerks East Dock
Art in Bloem Fine Art Exhibit10 a.m.- 5 p.m.Civic Center
Tulip Time Quilt Show10 a.m.- 5 p.m.Midtown Center
Artisan Market10 a.m.- 5 p.m.Ottawa County Fairgrounds
Tulip City Open — Pickleball Tournament10:30 a.m.- 5:30 p.m.MVP Sports
Carnival11 a.m.- 10 p.m.Civic Center Lot
Tulip Immersion Garden12 p.m.- 4 p.m.Beechwood Church
Pedals in the Park1 p.m.- 3 p.m.Kollen Park
Dutch Dance1 p.m.- 1:20 p.m.Kollen Park
On Golden Pond2 p.m.- 4 p.m.Holland Community Theatre
Dutch Dance Lessons4 p.m.- 4:30 p.m., 4:30 p.m.- 5 p.m.Centennial Park
Dutch Organ Concert7 p.m.- 8 p.m.Pillar Church
Monday, May 6
Tulip Immersion Garden8 a.m.- 4 p.m.Beechwood Church
Historic Walking Tours8:30 a.m.- 3 p.m.Window on the Waterfront
VIP Tour9 a.m.- 4 p.m.Beechwood Church
Tall Ship Dockside Tours10 a.m.- 4 p.m.Boatwerks East Dock
Art in Bloem Fine Art Exhibit10 a.m.- 5 p.m.Civic Center
Floral Arranging (Sold out)10 a.m.- 11:15 a.m., 2 p.m.- 3:15 p.m.Huisman Flowers
Tulip Time Quilt Show10 a.m.- 5 p.m.Midtown Center
Dutch Lunch and Dance Performance11:30 a.m.- 1 p.m.Evergreen Commons
Dutch Dance Lessons4 p.m.- 4:30 p.m., 4:30 p.m.- 5 p.m.Centennial Park
Carnival4 p.m.- 10 p.m.Civic Center Lot
Kinder/Middel Dutch Dance6:30 p.m.- 6:45 p.m.Centennial Park
Dutch Dance7 p.m.- 8 p.m.Centennial Park
Tulip Time Photo Walk7 p.m.- 9 p.m.Windmill Island Gardens
Tuesday, May 7
Tulip Immersion Garden8 a.m.- 4 p.m.Beechwood Church
Historic Walking Tours8:30 a.m.- 3 p.m.Window on the Waterfront
VIP Tour9 a.m.- 4 p.m.Beechwood Church
Tall Ship Dockside Tours10 a.m.- 4 p.m.Boatwerks East Dock
Art in Bloem Fine Art Exhibit10 a.m.- 5 p.m.Civic Center
Floral Arranging (Sold out)10 a.m.- 11:15 a.m., 2 p.m.- 3:15 p.m.Huisman Flowers
Tulip Time Quilt Show10 a.m.- 5 p.m.Midtown Center
Dutch Lunch and Dance Performance11:30 a.m.- 1 p.m.Evergreen Commons
Dutch Dance Lessons4 p.m.- 4:30 p.m., 4:30 p.m.- 5 p.m.Centennial Park
Carnival4 p.m.- 10 p.m.Civic Center Lot
Kinder/Middel Dutch Dance6:30 p.m.- 6:45 p.m.Centennial Park
On Golden Pond7 p.m.- 9 p.m.Holland Community Theatre
Dutch Dance7 p.m.- 8 p.m.Centennial Park
Tulip Time Photo Walk7 p.m.- 9 p.m.Windmill Island Gardens
FiddleFire7 p.m.- 8:30 p.m.Central Wesleyan Church
Wednesday, May 8
Tulip Immersion Garden8 a.m.- 4 p.m.Beechwood Church
Historic Walking Tours8:30 a.m.- 3 p.m.Window on the Waterfront
VIP Tour9 a.m.- 4 p.m.Beechwood Church
Tall Ship Dockside Tours10 a.m.- 4 p.m.Boatwerks East Dock
Art in Bloem Fine Art Exhibit10 a.m.- 5 p.m.Civic Center
Tulip Time Quilt Show10 a.m.- 5 p.m.Midtown Center
Dutch Lunch and Dance Performance11:30 a.m.- 1 p.m.Evergreen Commons
Dutch Dance Lessons4 p.m.- 4:30 p.m., 4:30 p.m.- 5 p.m.Centennial Park
Carnival4 p.m.- 10 p.m.Civic Center Lot
American Legion Band Concert6 p.m.- 7:30 p.m., 8 p.m.- 9:30 p.m.Jack H. Miller Center for Musical Arts
Kinder/Middel Dutch Dance6:30 p.m.- 6:45 p.m.Centennial Park
On Golden Pond7 p.m.- 9 p.m.Holland Community Theatre
Dutch Dance7 p.m.- 8 p.m.Centennial Park
Tulip Time Photo Walk7 p.m.- 9 p.m.Windmill Island Gardens
Thursday, May 9
Tulip Immersion Garden8 a.m.- 4 p.m.Beechwood Church
Historic Walking Tours8:30 a.m.- 11:30 a.m.Window on the Waterfront
VIP Tour9 a.m.- 4 p.m.Beechwood Church
Tall Ship Dockside Tours10 a.m.- 4 p.m.Boatwerks East Dock
Art in Bloem Fine Art Exhibit10 a.m.- 12 p.m.Civic Center
Tulip Time Quilt Show10 a.m.- 5 p.m.Midtown Center
Dutch Lunch and Dance Performance11:30 a.m.- 1 p.m.Evergreen Commons
Kinder/Middel Dutch Dance1 p.m.- 1:15 p.m., 6:30 p.m.- 6:45 p.m.8th Street between College and Central
Dutch Dance1:20 p.m.- 1:35 p.m., 7 p.m.- 8 p.m.8th Street between River and College
Kinderparade2 p.m.- 4 p.m.Parade Route: 8th between Columbia and Kollen Park
Dutch Dogs on Parade2 p.m.- 3 p.m.Parade Route: 8th between Columbia and Kollen Park
Carnival3 p.m.- 10 p.m.Civic Center Lot
On Golden Pond7 p.m.- 9 p.m.Holland Community Theatre
Tulip Time Photo Walk7 p.m.- 9 p.m.Windmill Island Gardens
The Texas Tenors7 p.m.- 8:30 p.m.Central Wesleyan Church
Friday, May 10
Tulip Immersion Garden8 a.m.- 4 p.m.Beechwood Church
Historic Walking Tours8:30 a.m.- 3 p.m.Window on the Waterfront
VIP Tour9 a.m.- 4 p.m.Beechwood Church
Tall Ship Dockside Tours10 a.m.- 4 p.m.Boatwerks East Dock
Tulip Time Quilt Show10 a.m.- 5 p.m.Midtown Center
Dutch Lunch and Dance Performance11:30 a.m.- 1 p.m.Evergreen Commons
Carnival3 p.m.- 11 p.m.Civic Center Lot
Dutch Dance Lessons4 p.m.- 4:30 p.m., 4:30 p.m.- 5 p.m.Centennial Park
Kinder/Middel Dutch Dance6:30 p.m.- 6:45 p.m.Centennial Park
On Golden Pond7 p.m.- 9 p.m.Holland Community Theatre
Scotty McCreery7 p.m.- 8:30 p.m.Central Wesleyan Church
Dutch Dance7 p.m.- 8 p.m.Centennial Park
Saturday, May 11
Tulip Immersion Garden8 a.m.- 4 p.m.Beechwood Church
Historic Walking Tours8:30 a.m.- 11:30 a.m.Window on the Waterfront
VIP Tour9 a.m.- 4 p.m.Beechwood Church
Tall Ship Dockside Tours10 a.m.- 4 p.m.Boatwerks East Dock
Tulip Time Quilt Show10 a.m.- 5 p.m.Midtown Center
Carnival11 a.m.- 11 p.m.Civic Center Lot
Kinder/Middel Dutch Dance1 p.m.- 1:15 p.m.8th Street between College and Central
Dutch Dance1:20 p.m.- 1:35 p.m.8th Street between River and College
Volksparade2 p.m.- 4 p.m.Parade Route: 8th from Columbia to Van Raalte and 24th
Tulip Time Fireworks5:30 p.m.- 10 p.m.Kollen Park
Kinder/Middel Dutch Dance6:30 p.m.- 6:45 p.m.Centennial Park
On Golden Pond7 p.m.- 9 p.m.Holland Community Theatre
Dutch Dance7 p.m.- 8 p.m.Centennial Park
Sunday, May 12
Historic Walking Tours8:40 a.m.- 3:40 p.m.Window on the Waterfront
VIP Tour9 a.n.- 4 p.m.Beechwood Church
Tulip Time Quilt Show10 a.m.- 5 p.m.Midtown Center
Tulip Immersion Garden12 p.m.- 4 p.m.Beechwood Church
Carnival1 p.m.- 8 p.m.Civic Center Lot

Tulip Time events and activities take place in many different locations, most of which are in a four-mile radius of downtown Holland.

The Tulip Time Festival provides attendees with dozens of ways to stay entertained, including unique attractions and points of interest, Dutch performance and parades.

See event descriptions below.

  • American Legion Band Concert: This performance includes pillars from the concert band literature, including the music of Percy Grainger, Gustav Holst, a patriotic salute to our armed forces and music that shows off the virtuosity of these talented musicians.
  • Art in Bloem Fine Art Exhibit: Experience the top 20 finalists in our 2024 First Bloem artwork competition.
  • Artisan Market: You'll be sure to find something unique and handcrafted here from at least one of the 300 vendors juried and hand-selected for their uniqueness, variety, hand-craftmanship and originality.
  • Carnival: Fun, joy and thrills for the whole family with carnival rides and games offering an excellent source of entertainment for both kids and adults.
  • Dutch Dogs on Parade: As part of the Kinderparade, all hometown dogs are invited to dress in their Dutch costumes and strut their stuff!
  • Dutch Lunch and Dance Performance: Enjoy a traditional Dutch meal and show.
  • Dutch Organ Concert: Rhonda Sider Edgington, a traveling musician and Organist and Music Director at Hope Church, takes audiences through six centuries of Dutch organ music.
  • FiddleFire: Built from members and friends of the musical Planning Family, this group returns to share their exceptional talent, humor and charm.
  • Historic Walking Tours: Learn about the city of Holland's unique and interesting history from a fully costumed guide.
  • Kinderparade: This Gentex children's parade is a time-honored favorite when elementary school kids line up with their teachers and school administrators in full costume and smiling faces to march together through downtown Holland.
  • On Golden Pond: The Holland Community Theatre presents this beloved story of aging, family and forgiveness.
  • Pedals in the Park: An event for kids ages two-to-14-years-old grown from a partnership between Tulip Time and Velo Kids. Bring your bikes and helmets to decorate!
  • Scotty McCreery: Close your eyes and get lost in Scotty McCreery's soulful voice as he blends contemporary and traditional country in this unforgettable live experience.
  • Tall Ship Dockside Tours: Welcome aboard the tall ship Friends Good Will, a replica Great Lakes sloop from 1810 owned and operated by the Michigan Maritime Museum.
  • The Texas Tenors: Join this group as they celebrate 15 years together.
  • Tulip City Open — Pickleball Tournament: A collaboration between Gateway Mission and Tulip Time to offer a dynamic Pickleball tournament that not only promises intense competition, but also champions a noteworthy cause.
  • Tulip Immersion Garden: World-renowned Dutch horticulturist Ibo Gülsen created this week-long immersion experience that takes travelers through the history of the tulip by incorporating 65,000 tulips of all varieties and colors.

  • Tulip Time Photo Walk: Calling all photography enthusiasts! This is a unique opportunity to see one of Holland's top tourist attractions through the eyes of professional photographers during hours with limited crowds.
  • Tulip Time Quilt Show: Enjoy a unique display of more than 100 exquisite quilts, wall hangings and art quilts.
  • Tulip Time Run: Experience the beauty of Holland as you run through the tulip-lined streets during a 5K, 10K or Kids' Fun Run.
  • VIP Tour: Celebrate Tulip Time's 95th festival on this seven-hour tour curated by Tulip Time and guided by a local Hollander dressed in Dutch Costume.
  • Volksparade: Dozens of bands from West Michigan middle and high schools showcase their talents amid the community floats through downtown Holland.

Click here for more information about Tulip Time.

If you're interested in getting involved with Tulip Time, there are plenty of ways to do so! You can donate, volunteer or "join the dance" in other ways, like becoming a sponsor.

