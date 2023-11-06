Turkish Airlines to begin 3 weekly flights between Detroit & Istanbul this month

Turkish Airlines will begin flying out of Detroit Metro Airport this month with four weekly flights between Detroit and Istanbul, Turkey.

In a release, the airline said Detroit is its 13th U.S. gateway, and it will begin flying on Nov. 15 with three flights per week before adding a fourth flight after Christmas.

The three flights per week will be on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays between DTW and Istanbul on the brand-new Boeing 787-9 Aircraft. Starting Dec. 25, the airline will operate the fouth flight on Saturdays.

The first flight will take off from Istanbul Airport on Nov. 15 at 3:45 p.m. local time and arrive at DTW at 6:50 p.m. local time. Then, the flight will take off at 9:35 p.m. and arrive at Istanbul Airport at 3:35 p.m. local time the next day.

Turkish Airlines expanded its U.S. presence with the opening of Newark and Dallas in 2021 and then added Seattle in 2022. It's expected to add Denver this year as well.

“It’s exciting to open another gateway in the Midwest region, connecting travelers from neighboring areas through the bustling hub of Detroit," Turkish Airlines Board Chair Dr. Ahmet Bolat said in a statement. "This is a significant opening in our expansion plans for North America as we continue our mission of connecting more people and more destinations through our robust global route network. As flights from Detroit Metropolitan Airport take off this fall, we warmly welcome travelers to explore Istanbul and beyond.”

“A significant portion of our customers have been looking forward to this news for quite some time,” said Wayne County Airport Authority CEO Chad Newton. “Metro Detroiters with family overseas and those simply looking to travel internationally will benefit immensely from the direct flight to Istanbul and the connecting flights to other international markets. With Turkish Airlines’ arrival, we are better suited to meet the needs of our diverse customer base.”

