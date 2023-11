WMYD-TV20 will bring CW Network primetime programming back to Detroit starting Monday, Nov. 13, at 8 p.m.

CW Network programming from 8-10 p.m. Eastern includes shows like “All American,” “61st Street,” “Penn & Teller: Fool Us,” and “Whose Line Is it, Anyway?”.

TV20 Detroit will also broadcast live sports from the CW.

You will still find your favorite TV20 shows the rest of the day. You can check the schedule at our website: https://www.tv20detroit.com/entertainment/television/schedule.