The Toledo Zoo said twin Amur tiger cubs were born this summer and they are doing well off-exhibit.

According to the zoo, the cubs were born to mom, Talya, and dad, Titan, on July 20.

The two had previously welcomed twins in 2021.

"At their last exam earlier this month, the twins were 15 and 16 pounds. Talya and the playful cubs are doing well off-exhibit," the zoo said.

They will reveal the gender and a naming contest for the tigers next week.