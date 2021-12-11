Two additional gold coins dropped into red kettles for Salvation Army, fourth this year

ROSEVILLE, Mich. (WXYZ) — This week, a third South African gold Krugerrand coin was donated into red kettle for the Salvation Army.

The coin, a rare 1983 South African gold Krugerrand worth $1,700, was donated to The Salvation Army of Metro Detroit.

Another gold coin was donated anonymously at the Michael Agnello Jewelers in St. Clair Shores.

This now makes twelves gold coin anonymously donated to the organization. Four of them have been donated this year.

The first coin donated this year was dropped at the post office in St. Clair Shores. The second, at the red kettle at Kroger in St. Clair Shores—the same location the previous eight gold Krugerrand coins have been found.

The organization now believes there may be numerous anonymous donors.

The three Krugerrand coins are worth $5,100 total. According to the organization, most kettles only earn about $500 a day.