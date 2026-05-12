Two black bear sightings reported in Southeast Michigan; here's what to know

ROCKWOOD, Mich. (WXYZ) — The Michigan Department of Natural Resources this week said two black bear sightings were reported in Southeast Michigan — one in Wayne County and the other in Monroe County.

The sightings were in Carleton and in the Flat Rock-Rockwood area over a two-day period earlier this week. The DNR says it could be the furthest bear sightings in Southeast Michigan to date.

Watch Jeffrey Lindblom's video report below:

Two black bear sightings reported in Southeast Michigan, DNR confirms

"At this point we are not certain how it made its way down here. We assume it is probably a young male wandering," the DNR said.

The Rockwood Police Department warned residents about the black bear sighting in their area. In the post, the department said that the sighting happened in the area of Woodruff Road between Olmstead Road and I-75.

The police department's post generated hundreds of comments, with several people sharing photos and another resident saying they alerted police and the DNR.

Photos Shane Nolff shared with 7 News Detroit show what appears to be a bear in the area of Grafton Road and Carleton Rockwood Road in Carleton around 1:13 a.m. on Sunday.

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“First, we have an earthquake. Now we have bears,” Nolff said, referring to an earthquake in Monroe County earlier this month.

Nolff also captured photos of paw prints.

“I was surprised to hear it was the first actual report," he said. “Pretty insane.”

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Flat Rock Mayor Steven Beller says this is the first time he’s heard of sightings in the area. After seeing photos, Beller says it’s shocking.

“A black bear is something that I definitely did not expect,” Beller said.

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In March, the DNR shared tips as black bears began emerging from their winter dens across Michigan. There are an estimated 10,350 black bears in the Upper Peninsula and around 2,100 in the Lower Peninsula. The Lower Peninsula's population is concentrated mainly in the northern part; however, bears have been pushing south into urban areas, according to the DNR.

Paul North and his dog Frankie are bear hunters. North says the creatures are curious and fascinating, calling the sightings “fantastic.”

Other residents are concerned about safety. Rockwood resident Robbin Howarth is worried both for children and her dog Bella, encouraging people to take extra care and watch out for the bear.

“It’s just kind of scary and concerning that there is a bear this close,” Howarth said. “I’d like to know where it came from.”

Watch our extended interview with Shane Nolff below:

Man talks about black bear sighting captured on his camera in Monroe County

The DNR said that bears have an extraordinary sense of smell and memory, and can smell food from a mile away and remember that location for years. That includes backyard bird feeders or even a grease-spattered grill.

"When bears get used to human-associated food sources, they are more apt to roam neighborhoods — not flee when harassed by people — and even break into homes and outbuildings for food," the DNR wrote.

The DNR did say that you don't have to request the animal be relocated if a bear is raiding your birdfeeder; however, you can remove the feeder for at least two weeks and the bears should stop coming around.

"Michigan is bear country,” said Jared Duquette, human-wildlife interactions specialist for the DNR. “And as bears come out of their winter dens, it’s important to remember that we can live responsibly with these magnificent animals and avoid conflicts by following some basic best practices. Take down bird feeders, especially in the spring and summer, clean grills after use, don’t leave pet food outside and wait until collection day to put your trash out.”

In high-density bear areas, you should consider using a bear-resistant trash bin.

If you see a bear and it notices you, stand still, don't approach and then move away quietly in the opposite direction. Do not run, as it may trigger a chase response.

Rockwood police say there are no reports of property damage or aggressive behavior displayed by the bear.