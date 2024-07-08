Two dead in crash following motorcycle race in Brighton Township

BRIGHTON TWP, Mich. — Two people — a motorcyclist and a passenger in a van — have died after a motorcycle crash stemming from two motorcyclists racing in Brighton Township over the weekend.

State Police say the incident happened on Sunday (July 7) just after 6:30 p.m., with a trooper from the Brighton Post seeing two motorcyclists who appeared to be racing, heading northbound on Old US-23 near Loch Lomond Road in Livingston County.

When trying to pull over the motorcyclists, the trooper saw one of the cyclists crash into a Dodge Caravan, driven by an 86-year-old Brighton woman trying to make a left turn.

The first motorcyclist crashed into the passenger side door of the van. The second cyclist did not stop.

The first motorcyclist — a 20-year-old South Lyon man — and a 64-year-old Fenton woman riding in the van, died in the accident.

Michigan State Police is investigating the incident, saying that drugs and alcohol are not believed to be factors in the crash.