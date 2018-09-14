Two deputies, five prisoners injured when transport van rear-ended in Detroit

11:22 AM, Sep 14, 2018
11:29 AM, Sep 14, 2018
Copyright 2013 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

DETROIT (WXYZ) - Two Wayne County Sheriff's deputies and five inmates were injured in a crash in Detroit on Friday morning.

According to police, a prisoner transport van was rear-ended on I-75 near Clay St. on Friday morning. It's not clear what caused the crash.

We're told all of the injuries are relatively minor.

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top