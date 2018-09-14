Two deputies, five prisoners injured when transport van rear-ended in Detroit

Fair
HI: 84°
LO: 67°
DETROIT (WXYZ) - Two Wayne County Sheriff's deputies and five inmates were injured in a crash in Detroit on Friday morning.
According to police, a prisoner transport van was rear-ended on I-75 near Clay St. on Friday morning. It's not clear what caused the crash.
We're told all of the injuries are relatively minor.
Like Us. We Like You.
Get local stories delivered directly to your newsfeed.
We're on Roku.
Stream local news, whenever you want.
Download the app today and get up to date info on the go.