Two Detroit police officers hospitalized after crash on city's west side

8:34 AM, Nov 23, 2018
DETROIT (WXYZ) - Two Detroit police officers are in the hospital after a traffic crash on Thanksgiving.

Police say both officers were traveling southbound on Pierson at 10:22 p.m. They then disregarded the stop sign at Pierson and Grand River and entered into the roadway, striking a vehicle driven by a 68-year-old man who was traveling westbound on Grand River.

Police say the officers are in temporary serious condition.

 

