Two Detroit police officers hospitalized after crash on city's west side
8:34 AM, Nov 23, 2018
Share Article
DETROIT (WXYZ) - Two Detroit police officers are in the hospital after a traffic crash on Thanksgiving.
Police say both officers were traveling southbound on Pierson at 10:22 p.m. They then disregarded the stop sign at Pierson and Grand River and entered into the roadway, striking a vehicle driven by a 68-year-old man who was traveling westbound on Grand River.
Police say the officers are in temporary serious condition.
Share Article
Share Article
Like Us. We Like You.
Get local stories delivered directly to your newsfeed.