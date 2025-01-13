Two employees of Detroit dispensary detained for allegedly selling marijuana to minors

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Two employees at a dispensary on Detroit's east side were detained after allegedly selling marijuana to minors.

The Detroit Police Department executed a search warrant last week (Thursday, Jan. 9) at a dispensary in the 8000 block of East Seven Mile after receiving a tip about the business selling marijuana to minors.

DPD confiscated 91,541.5 grams of marijuana, 453.5 grams of mushrooms, $737.00 in cash, and two handguns from the employees. Those employees were detained and issued citations for operating a business without a license and being in possession over 2.5 ounces of marijuana.

"We prioritize protecting our youth from substances, especially those that are illegal and potentially harmful to their development," DPD said in a social media post about the drug bust. "Great jobs officers for keeping our youth safe."