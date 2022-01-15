Two found shot to death inside car in Hazel Park

HAZEL PARK, Mich. (WXYZ) — Two people were found shot to death inside a car in Hazel Park Friday evening, authorities said.
It happened in a parking lot on John R Road between 8 and 9 Mile roads.
A security guard at a venue called Timeless Gallery told 7 Action News that the victims had attended an event after a funeral.
Additional details regarding the shooting were not immediately available.
Police are searching for witnesses.
Anyone with informtion can contact the Hazel Park Police Department at 248-542-6161.