Two found shot to death inside car in Hazel Park

Bodies were found inside a car in a paring lot on John R Road between 8 and 9 Mile roads.
Posted at 11:47 PM, Jan 14, 2022
HAZEL PARK, Mich. (WXYZ) — Two people were found shot to death inside a car in Hazel Park Friday evening, authorities said.

It happened in a parking lot on John R Road between 8 and 9 Mile roads.

A security guard at a venue called Timeless Gallery told 7 Action News that the victims had attended an event after a funeral.

Additional details regarding the shooting were not immediately available.

Police are searching for witnesses.

Anyone with informtion can contact the Hazel Park Police Department at 248-542-6161.

