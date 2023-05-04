Two greens at Detroit Golf Club remain closed due to vandalism

(WXYZ) — Two greens at the Detroit Golf Club remain closed after vandals reportedly damaged the course on April 19.

According to a letter from Head Golf Course Superintendent Stephen Moynihan obtained by 7 Action News, the 11th and 12th greens are believed to have been hit with Glyphosate, the active ingredient in Round-Up, causing “very severe tip damage.”

Photo and video of the greens showed a brown zig-zag pattern of damage.

Repairs at the historic club continues as workers use different products on the course to help protect the greens and encourage growth and recovery.

The closure of the greens, according to the letter, will be dependent on the weather as colder temps reportedly slow the recovery timeline.

We're told repairs will be made in time for the upcoming Rocket Mortgage Classic.

Detroit police say they’re pursuing leads to track down the person or people responsible.

They also say additional security is being added to the course, along with lights. At this point, a motive remains unknown.