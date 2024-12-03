Two hospitalized in crash that closes eastbound lanes at I-96 and Schaefer

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Two people have been hospitalized after a crash on Detroit's west side that closed the eastbound lanes of I-96 and Schaefer.

VIDEO FROM CHOPPER 7: Eastbound lanes of I-96 and Schaefer shut down after crash

Eastbound lanes of I-96 and Schaefer shut down after crash

7 News Detroit witnessed this crash when it happened live on the MDOT cam. We won't show you video of the crash out of respect for the people involved, but we did see a disabled car in the middle of the roadway get rear-ended.

A spokesperson for the Detroit Fire Department tells us that two people were transported to the hospitalized in this crash. They say one person is in critical condition and the other suffered non-life threatening injuries.

All four lanes on this portion of the highway were closed for about two hours so officials could survey the damage, starting around 6 a.m., but have since been re-opened.

This is a developing story. 7 News Detroit has a crew at the scene, and we will update this story as we learn more.