Two injured, including firefighter, in Farmington Hills house fire

FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich. (WXYZ) — Two people, including a firefighter, were injured after a house fire in Farmington Hills early Tuesday morning.

Video: Aftermath of fire in Farmington Hills after family made it out safely, firefighter injured

Just after 3:30 a.m., all five stations in the city responded to a dryer fire in a home in the 21000 block of Marshview Drive. Upon arrival, firefighters saw heavy smoke coming from the first and second floors and quickly put the fire out.

One firefighter was transported to the hospital after responding to this fire, but he is expected to make a full recovery.

One of the people in the home was treated by first responders and then was driven to the hospital by a family member. A official with the fire department told us that the 3-4 people in the home all got out safely because of working smoke alarms in the home.

"The most important thing again is working fire alarms," said Fire Marshall Jason Baloga. "Call the fire department as soon as you get out of the home, that way we can get to the scene quickly and extinguish the flames."

The home suffered significant damage in the fire, with some siding on the home of the next door neighbor also getting damaged. The Fire Marshall and the Fire Department are investigating the incident.