Two killed, five injured in early morning Pontiac fire

PONTIAC, Mich. (WXYZ) — Two people were killed and five others injured in an early morning fire at a home in the 800 block of St. Clair Street in Pontiac.

Police say the home in the area of Kennett and Baldwin was engulfed in flames when deputies and the Waterford Regional Fire Department arrived on the scene around 2:45 a.m. Eleven adults were reportedly in the building at the time of the fire.

A 36-year-old man told deputies that he had jumped from a second-story window, but his 19-year-old stepson, an autistic man who was staying with him, has refused. The younger man was not seen leaving the building and has not been accounted for.

Firefighters found one body in a second-floor bedroom. A second was found on the first floor in the kitchen. Neither victim has been identified.

Two Pontiac men in their 60s were taken to the hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation. A 58-year-old Pontiac man suffered a broken leg. Other injuries are still being assessed, but none are considered life-threatening.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.