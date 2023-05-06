Two killed in wrong way crash on I-696 near Greenfield, second this week

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Michigan State Police were dispatched to westbound I-696 near Greenfield on Saturday at approximately 4:50 a.m. for a reported multi vehicle crash.

Once on the scene, troopers from MSP’s Metro North post found two vehicles in the center right lane damaged from a head-on collision.

“This is another example of poor driving behavior leading to the loss of lives,” said 1st Lt. Mike Shaw with Michigan State Police.

The drivers, in both vehicles, were the only occupants. They were killed instantly in Saturday’s crash.

After a preliminary investigation, MSP says a 2022 Ford F-150 was traveling westbound I-696 in the center right lane. Police say, the driver of a 2013 Jeep Grand Cherokee was traveling eastbound in the westbound lanes of I-696, also in the center right lane.

The vehicles, MSP says, struck each other head on, killing both drivers. No witnesses were on the scene and police say there were not any 911 calls reporting a wrong way driver.

At this time, the drivers have not been identified. Family notifications will be made once the medical examiner arrives on scene and identifies the victims. For the duration of the investigation, the freeway will remain closed.

“We are trying to determine why the driver of the Jeep was driving the wrong way,” stated F/Lt Mike Shaw.

“We will need to wait for autopsy results to see if impairment is a factor.”

