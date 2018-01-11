Two killed, child injured in crash near I-94 on Detroit's east side

DETROIT (WXYZ) - 8:24 a.m.

Detroit police say two people were killed and a child was injured after a single car crash on the city's east side.

According to police, a vehicle was traveling at a high rate of speed on northbound Chene near I-94 when it struck a viaduct and then a pole.

A 41-year-old woman driving the car was killed and so was a woman in the passenger seat. A child, believed to be 7 or 8 years old, was also injured. They were taken to the hospital in temporaryerious condition.

Right now, there are several road closures due to the crash investigation. Those include Chene closed over I-94, Grand Blvd. between Chene and St. Aubin and eastbound I-94 exit to Chene.8:03 a.m.

Detroit police say two people were killed in a crash on Chene St. near I-94 on the city's east side Thursday morning.

We're told another person in the crash was taken to the hospital.

