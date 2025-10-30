Two kindergartners walk out of Oak Park elementary school unnoticed by staff

OAK PARK, Mich. (WXYZ) — An Oak Park mother is demanding answers after her 4-year-old son and a classmate walked out of their elementary school undetected by staff members.

The incident occurred at Key Elementary School around 1:45 p.m. Wednesday when the two kindergarten students left the building and walked more than half a mile before being found by police.

Rinesha Fadiora learned about the situation when police called her at work.

"The police officer assured me that my son was OK, but I still did not understand what was going on and how he got to Oak Park Boulevard," Fadiora said.

School staff had no idea the children were missing. A passerby spotted the boys walking along Oak Park Boulevard, where they had crossed about three streets, and called police. An officer found them at Oak Park Boulevard and Coolidge around 2:15 p.m.

"I actually had to contact the school myself and ask, 'Why does the police have my son?' They left me on hold for about 10 minutes, I guess trying to figure out what was going on," Fadiora said.

According to a police report, the boys left school because they wanted to play in a tree house.

The close call has left Fadiora shaken, especially with her son's birthday approaching.

"My son's birthday is tomorrow. Instead of finishing planning his birthday party, I could've been out looking for him or planning a funeral or anything. I'm distraught," she said.

The Oak Park School District provided a statement saying: "The District is pleased that the students have been returned safely. At this time, the District will conduct an internal investigation regarding the matter and will continue to work collaboratively with local law enforcement officials. In addition, the District will offer support to students and parents as they navigate this challenging time."

However, the incident has destroyed Fadiora's trust in the school.

"I don't have any trust in the school anymore. I have to pull him out because I will never leave my son there again. I just don't trust them," she said.

Fadiora and her husband are now considering legal action against the district.

