Two men charged with murder in fatal Melvindale shooting

MELVINDALE, Mich. (WXYZ) — Two men have been charged after allegedly shooting and killing another man in Melvindale earlier this year.

This incident happened back in May, when police were dispatched to Outer Drive and Seawat for a shooting and found Frederick Coleman, 20, dead in his vehicle after being shot multiple times.

Video: Our story from May, after man died after crash, shooting on I-75 in Melvindale

Investigators allege that while Coleman was stopped at that intersection, Taiwan Cox Jr., 20, and Curtis Harris, 17, shot at him, hitting him multiple times before fleeing the scenes. Both men were arrested following the incident earlier this month.

Cox and Harris have been charged with First-Degree Murder and Felony Firearm. They are currently in jail awaiting a All Park District court date later this month.