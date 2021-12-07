Watch
Two men found shot and killed inside a burning home on Detroit's East Side

Posted at 12:40 PM, Dec 07, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-07 12:47:22-05

DETROIT, MI (WXYZ) — According to Detroit police, two unidentified men were shot and then pulled from a burning home on Fredrick just off of East Grand Boulevard on Detroit's Eastside Tuesday morning.

According to police, the incident took place before 6 a.m., and Detroit firefighters who arrived on the scene found evidence that an explosive device had been thrown into the home sparking the fire.

When first responders arrived on the scene, the two men were found upstairs shot multiple times.

Firefighters performed CPR on one of the victims and rushed them to Detroit Receiving Hospital, but they could not be saved.

At the moment Detroit Police do not have any suspects in custody and are asking anyone with information to call 1-800-Crime Stoppers.

All calls are anonymous and there is a reward.

This investigation is currently ongoing.

