Two men hospitalized after shooting on Detroit's southwest side

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Two men have been hospitalized after being shot on Detroit's southwest side, according to the city's police department.

An official with the department tells us it happened just before 1:30 p.m. Sunday afternoon, near 8 Mile and Ashton.

We're told that both the victims are adult men. One of the men is in critical condition at the hospital, while the other is expected to survive from his injuries.

DPD is still looking for the suspects, who they say fled on foot after the shooting.