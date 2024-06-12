Two men sentenced in 2022 murder-for-hire plot of Oak Park jeweler Dan Hutchinson

PONTIAC, Mich. (WXYZ) — Two men were sentenced Wednesday in the murder of well-known Oak Park jeweler Dan Hutchinson.

Hutchinson, who was known as “Hutch” by many in the community, was murdered in 2022. The 44-year-old Pleasant Ridge resident was shot multiple times on June 1, 2022, in his car on Greenfield Road near 8 Mile Road. Police say he was approached as he was leaving his shop, Hutch’s Jewelry.

Marco Bisbikis and Roy Larry were sentenced to life in prison without parole. Both men were found guilty last month of first-degree murder, conspiracy to commit murder, solicitation of murder and felony firearm.

Prosecutors say it was part of a murder-for-hire plot to gain access to Hutchinson's multimillion-dollar trust. Bisbikis was the attorney for Hutchinson and it's alleged that he wrote himself into Hutchinson's will and then hired Larry to kill Hutchinson.

Hutchinson's wife was also targeted the day he was shot and killed, but she survived.

“This was a long-planned murder motivated by greed. The sentences handed down by Judge Grant today will not bring Daniel Hutchinson back, but I hope they bring his family some peace,” Oakland County Prosecutor Karen McDonald said in a statement.

Two other men, Darnell Larry and Angelo Raptoplous, have already pleaded guilty in connection to the case and are waiting to be sentenced.

