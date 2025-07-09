Two men shot in the leg on I-96, closing freeway for four hours

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Two men were injured after being shot while driving on I-96 on Tuesday night, according to Michigan State Police.

We're told the shooting happened just before 11 p.m., in the eastbound lanes of the highway between Davison and Livernois.

The men told police they were traveling in the right center lane when a vehicle approached them from the right lane, hearing four shots. That suspect vehicle drove away, with the men losing sight of the vehicle along eastbound I-96 and W. Grand Boulevard.

The men proceeded to dive themselves to the hospital. The 57-year-old driver was shot in the leg, and the 22-year-old passenger in the back seat was shot in the thigh. The 21-year-old in the front passenger seat did not get hurt.

We're told the freeway was closed for four hours to investigate the scene, with MSP saying that troopers and canine officers did not find any shell casings or evidence of a shooting.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call (855)642-4847 or Crime Stoppers at 1(800)773-2587.