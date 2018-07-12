Two Michiganders make final table at World Series of Poker

(WXYZ) - The final table has been set at the 2018 World Series of Poker and two Michiganders are among the nine, with one of them having the highest chip count.

Joe Cada, from Shelby Township, and Nicolas Manion, from Muskegon, will compete for the top prize and bracelet on Thursday night in Las Vegas.

Manion has 112.775 million in chips while Cada has 23.675 million in chips. Cada is the 2009 WSOP champion and is the first player to return to the final table after winning the championship since 2004.

In 2009, Cada won $8,546,435 at just 21 years old. Just last month, he won a WSOP bracelet at a $3,000 No-Limit Hold-em Shootout.